A serious collision on the M6 Northbound has forced Cumbria Police to close the road between J36 to J39.

Emergency services responded to the incident around 4:04pm on 15 October 2024.

The police force are urging drivers to seek alternative routes to the M6 Northbound, with the road expected to be closed for some time.

