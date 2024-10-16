Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter Kieran Macfadzean speaks to fishermen about their concerns of fish farming in the River Annan

Dumfries and Galloway anglers are concerned about diseases 'devastating wild salmon' in a river where plans are being proposed to create a fish farm.

The Scottish government has approved plans for Selcoth fishery, near Moffat, to change its stock from rainbow trout to Atlantic salmon in the river Annan.

Local anglers believe the 'intense' farming of salmon fish could negatively affect the wild fish already in the water.

The River Annan Salmon Fishery Board chose to support the farming scheme, leading to disagreements, with one member resigning from the board.

Anthony Steel, from a nearby salmon school, thinks there is evidence of disease and pollution across the northwest coast of Scotland which stemmed from adult fish farming.

He said: "There has been so much evidence of diseases, so much evidence of escapes and so much evidence of pollution there.

"If a disease comes from the farmed community into the wild salmon, it's going to devastate the wild salmon in this river and it'll stretch beyond this river because these are migratory fish.

"It'll go out down the Solway in effect, all the rivers along the Solway, the Eden and the Nith and the border."

Credit: ITV Border.

Scottish salmon is the the UK's largest food export bringing in more than half a billion to the economy, according to HMRC figures. Mark Bowler, the editor of a fly fishing magazine, says it is a "real privilege" to be out on the river.

He says the diminishing numbers of salmon fish have become upsetting.

"It actually gets me, it gets to me quite a lot because obviously my business is related to that," he said.

"But I actually feel it personally because a lot of people are very devoted to their fly fishing."

Selcoth Fisheries, the company moving the fish farming plans forward, declined to comment due to the proposal 'being at such an early stage'.

A Scottish government statement from the Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon. Credit: ITV Border.

Mairi Gougeon, Rural Affairs Secretary, said: ““Fish farming in Scotland is a robustly regulated sector which is subject to a number of environmental, fish health and planning controls.

"Strict procedures are in place to ensure environmental effects are assessed and managed safely. This ensures the right balance is achieved between enabling economic development and protecting the environment.

"The Scottish Government’s Fish Health Inspectorate has authorised Selcoth Fisheries to hold Atlantic salmon broodstock and they are satisfied that the proposal will not lead to an unacceptable risk of spreading disease.

"We support the development of an aquaculture sector that operates within environmental limits and which delivers social and economic benefits for Scotland.”The Annan Fishery Board say they are dedicated to reversing the decline in wild salmon and will monitor the trial closely.

