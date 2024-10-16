A farm built by poet Robert Burns which is in a "serious state of deterioration" has been given a lifeline after receiving nearly £500,000 of funding.

A celebrated Dumfries and Galloway farm where poet Robert Burns penned some of his famous work, including Auld Lang Syne, has stepped closer to its future being secured.

Nearly £500,000 of National Lottery Heritage funding, which could rise up to £1.6m, is set to contribute to safeguarding the site's future.

Joan Mcalpine, Project Director of The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust, says much of the facility is not fit for purpose.

She said: "These old buildings are in a very serious state of deterioration and they've had inappropriate repairs in the past, which have led to dampness in the walls, many of them just aren't fit for purpose.

"The full cost of restoring Ellisland is about £7.4m to make it an international visitor centre."So that's where this money will be used, particularly for an international fundraising campaign, to help us achieve that goal."

Robert Burns built Ellisland Farm for his young wife Jean Armour and their family on the banks of the River Nith, in Dumfries, in 1788.

The historic buildings, including the Scottish Bard's cottage, were taken over by The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust in 2020. They aimed to create sustainable income which would allow the facility to continue welcoming visitors from all over the world.

The trust hopes to raise more than £7m to help finance an immersive visitor experience and a gallery.

Eleanor Kane, a musician, says the money will help bring the farm to "its full potential". She said: "I think it would be an amazing thing if artists from all around the world come to Ellisland to develop their craft to pass that legacy on to future artists, musicians, writers and reflects the global impact that Burns has."

