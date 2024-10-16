Five people - including two children - dead after collision on the M6

Play Brightcove video

Five people, including two children, have died after a fatal collision on the M6 Northbound in Cumbria.

Police were forced to close the road between J36 and J39 after reports of a serious collision just after 4pm on 15 October 2024.

A man, a woman and two children from Glasgow were travelling in a Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from Cambridgeshire driving a Skoda was also found dead at the scene, near Tebay services.

A third child travelling in the Toyota has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

The families of those involved in the incident are being supported by specially trained officers.

The M6 Northbound fully reopened in the early hours of 16 October 2024.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

