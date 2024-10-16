A car involved in the deaths of five people, including two children, was travelling on the wrong side of the M6 motorway.

Cumbria police continues to investigate a fatal collision on the M6 Northbound, after they were forced to close the road between J36 and J39 just after 4pm on 15 October 2024.

While responding to the incident Cumbria Police received a report the Skoda crashed into a Toyota head on.

A 40-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, driving the Skoda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man, driving the Toyota, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 all from Glasgow were also found dead at the incident.

A fifth person in the Toyota, a 7-year-old boy, from Glasgow, was rushed to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains with serious injuries.

Formal identification has not taken place yet.

The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

