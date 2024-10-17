2000 NHS patients have been taken on by a dental surgery as demands of oral healthcare continue across Dumfries and Galloway.

Moffat Dental Practice were granted funding by the Scottish Dental Access Initiative (SDAI) to help address the shortage of NHS dental supply.

The scheme aims to support geographical areas where there is evidence of unmet patient demand.

Dumfries and Galloway has been identified by the Scottish Government after receiving a submission from the Health Board.

All 2000 spaces have been filled at Moffat Dental Practice with 500 of those patients already being seen.

It's hoped that more grants of funding will be created in other locations across the region as a result of the SDAI.

Alison Milne, Director of Dentistry and NHS Dumfries and Galloway, says there are still "some real challenges" around access to NHS dental services.

She said: “This move has resulted through a combination of grant funding, and also through local training which has resulted in another NHS dentist taking up a position within the practice.

“I’m delighted that the practice has now filled the 2000 spaces that were created with this NHS dentist – with 500 of those patients having already been seen.

“It would be great if we were able to see this sort of success being replicated elsewhere, helping to address the very large numbers of people who currently don’t have routine access to an NHS dentist.

“And this move comes after some more positive developments in recent months which saw 12 places for dentists in training plus tutors and support secured in the region - making NHS Dumfries and Galloway the biggest outreach dental training facility in Scotland.”

Alison added: “We know there are likely more challenges ahead, but we continue to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and are working closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...