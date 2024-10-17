An eight-year-old boy died from suspected shotgun wounds while on a rabbit hunt in the Eden Valley, an inquest has heard.

Jay Cartmell, from Frizington, who was a junior football player for Whitehaven Miners, died from his injuries after the incident in Warcop, near Appleby, on 28 September 2024.

Football players across Cumbria paid tribute to Jay by holding a minute applause before matches last weekend.

His parents Leigha and James released a tribute earlier this month describing their son as "loving, kind and full of mischief".

The inquest proceedings have been suspended until police conclude their investigation. Credit: Family photograph.

The inquest into Jay Cartmell's death was opened at Cockermouth Coroners' Court on 17 October 2024.

Dr Nicholas Shaw, assistant coroner for Cumbria, noted that the youngster had been airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he sadly died.

Dr Shaw said during a short hearing: “The brief circumstances — and it has been well reported in the press already — are that Jay sadly sustained a serious injury during a rabbit shooting expedition.” It was suspected, said the coroner, that he had suffered a shotgun injury."

A man in his 60s was arrested by Cumbria Police on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and was later released on bail. A firearm was also secured at the scene.

The inquest proceedings have been suspended until police conclude their investigation.

A decision will be taken by the coroner about whether a full inquest is required at a later date.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...