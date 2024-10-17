Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter Barnaby Papadopulos spoke to regional representatives about the expected closure of the factory

Dumfries and Galloway MP John Cooper says the possible closure of the last Interfloor factory is a 'hammer blow' to workers.

Interfloor, a carpet underlay supplier, which used to be a major employer in Dumfries, will now have to make their remaining 30 members of staff redundant, blaming the impact of UK sanctions on Russia for their expected closure.

Conservative Dumfries and Galloway MP John Cooper says the potential job losses are 'devastating' but added the sanctions on Russia remain essential despite the cost to businesses.

He said: "Unfortunately, I think we have got to press back against Russia and it's very difficult, there is a price to pay.

"And all of us, one way or another, have paid that price, for instance, power bills soaring and that's directly linked to Putin. But I think we do have to push back as best we can against that."

The GMB Scotland union says Dumfries staff could be asked to help train their replacements as Interfloor decide to move their manufacturing to Lancashire.

Alan Ritchie, GMB Scotland, said: "We got a call saying that the company wishes to start a consultation period, and they have sent letters to the workers saying that they had some major problems regarding the future of the site.

"I went down to the company last week and they told us that they've started the consultation period. This has been a major shock to our members."

It's expected around 30 workers will lose their jobs. Credit: ITV Border.

In a statement, Interfloor said the site's long-term viability has been affected by the "loss of a key raw material previously supplied from Russia".

Gary McEwan, Managing Director, said: "This supply ceased as a result of UK sanctions in 2022. Although we have secured alternative sources, the significantly increased costs have affected our competitiveness, particularly in a market also influenced by lower-cost imports.

"Over the past few years, this situation has led to a marked reduction in sales, and we have been operating at a loss.

"Despite hoping for improvements in the supply chain, there has been no indication that this will happen in the foreseeable future.

"As a result, we have entered into a formal consultation process with employees regarding the future of the site. While these consultations are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to provide further details. Our primary focus remains on supporting our employees during this difficult time."

