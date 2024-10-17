Cumbria Police are appealing for information after the body of an unidentified man was recovered on a beach.

An inquest at Cockermouth Coroners' Court, on 17 October 2024, detailed that no matches have been founded through DNA analysis or cross-referencing in the UK's Missing Persons Database.

The "significantly decomposed" body of a man was found by two walkers on a beach in Workington, in the area of Slag Bank, just after 6:20pm on 30 September 2023.

The man is white and believed to be more than six feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans over burgundy coloured jogging bottoms and underwear with the wording 'original brand' on the waist band.

Duncan Brooker, Detective Inspector, said: “A significant number of enquiries have been made in an effort to learn the identity of the man. However, at this time, he remains unidentified.“I am aware that we do not have a great deal of information with which to share with the public for them to assist us in our efforts, however we are appealing for anyone who does have information – who thinks that some of the details mentioned could relate to a missing person in their own life – to come forward.”Cumbria Police are encouraging anyone with information to report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it

