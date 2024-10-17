A humpback whale has returned to sea after getting stranded for hours on a beach in Dumfries and Galloway.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were alerted to a stranded large whale off the coast of Southerness just after 3:30pm on 15 October 2024.

Members of the public reported they could hear the thuds of the humpback whale thrashing its tail flukes in an attempt to manoeuvre itself off the sand.

Credit: Alistair Bertram.

The whale was located far offshore making it difficult to identify its species and condition - local Marine Mammal Medics were called to assess the situation.

The whale, which was in moderate condition, started to calm down and relax its breathing as it began to tire after showing signs of stress.

Coastguard and medic teams became assured the whale would refloat into the water without intervention due to the quick tide.

The BDMLR says baleen whales are difficult to respond to due their large size and weight, making them impossible to move safely.

Credit: Alistair Bertram.

The rescue teams returned to shore as it became dark and there was no sign of the humpback whale when a medic was sent out in the early hours of 16 October 2024.

The DBMLR will monitor the coastline over the next few days to see whether the humpback returns on the Southerness beach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...