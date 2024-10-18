Play Brightcove video

A scarf on display at a Carlisle United exhibition returns with ultra fan

A treasured Carlisle United scarf stored at Tullie has been reunited with a fan in hope its return will improve team performances.

The 'Backing the Blues: 120 Years of Carlisle United' exhibition has been open to the public since July 2024. The blues collection includes super fan John Notman's scarf, an item he has taken to games for fifty years.

The exhibition also involves the Carlisle famous boots worn by Jimmy Glass when he scored a last minute goal saving the club from relegation in 1999.

Carlisle United ultra fan John Notman, says he asked for the scarf back in the hope of turning the team's fortunes around.

He said: "I thought we definitely need everything at the minute with the amount of injuries we've got, so that's how it came about. Hopefully we'll get out of this mess and climb the table. I'd like to think we can get up a division or more, realistically I'd like us to get back to division one, then maybe at the heights get up to the championship.

The League Two team currently sit bottom of the table on goal difference following their 4-0 away loss to AFC Wimbledon on 12 October 2024.Tim Mills, curator of Carlisle United exhibition located at Tullie, says 6,000 people have visited since the opening.

He said: "The exhibition has been a tremendous success... unfortunately that success has not translated onto the pitch. We thought how can we maybe create some kind of divine intervention? We think it's John Notman's lucky scarf.

"The idea is that we will return John's lucky scarf in the hope that results improve on the pitch for Carlisle."

Carlisle United head coach Mike Williamson has only managed one win and a draw in his first seven games since his arrival in September 2024.

