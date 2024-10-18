Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter Fiona Marley Paterson visits the Windermere food bank to hear about their need for more donations

A cumbrian food bank says it may have to make "horrible decisions" on who to help, as donations reach a new low amid fears of closure.

Windermere & District Food Bank says their service only has supplies for the next three months, and needs at least six months' supply to stay afloat.

The food bank has supported people who need it for the last 11 years across Windermere, Ambleside, Kendal and Bowness.

Their food supplies help 26 households - or 60 people - on average per week with essential food parcels.

Ian Winters, the Team Lead, says a big "challenge" is the decrease in financial donations.

He said: "In the last week alone, we've served 30 families, which is probably a 25% increase on previous weeks. So families with four or five children maybe, right down to single individuals.

"The main challenge we are facing is that monetary donations are down. They've fallen off a cliff really in the last three months or so. And that's put us in, we hope, what is a temporary funding crisis.

"Essentially, we need £2,000 a month to keep going. And the reason we need monetary support is to buy in some of the stocks you see. Without that, we wouldn't be able to give a balanced diet to our clients every week."

The Windermere food bank says donations are 'simply not' keeping up with the current demand.

Cumbrian MP Tim Farron says it is "heartbreaking" to see more people than ever using food banks.

The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron, said: "People who I know up until a few years ago were regular givers to food banks, now they have to go to them themselves.

"I can think of individuals I can think of families and it's heartbreaking and for them - it feels crushing in terms of their dignity as well."

Mr Farron believes building council houses for local families could be a solution, he said: "That would be the first thing you do. Secondly, we'd be making sure that public transport reached everywhere and that it was affordable. So the Government must keep that cap on fares.

"And then we've got to look at those things which drive poverty, taking away the winter fuel allowance from people who are on what, 11 and a half thousand pounds a year, you know, barely half the minimum wage. That's outrageous. And that drives older people into poverty.

"And then the two child benefit cap is something which punishes children. And all the evidence is that it drives poverty. So poverty doesn't happen by accident. And whilst we all have personal responsibility, as a Government and as politicians, we've got a duty to try and make sure we minimise it."

The Government says it is helping vulnerable people across the UK with the costs of energy, food and water this winter through its five hundred million pound Household Support Fund.

The Trussell Trust, a national food bank charity, believes more than nine million people will turn to using food banks during the winter - one million more users than five years ago.

Their food supplies help 26 households on average per week with essential food parcels. Credit: ITV Border.

Mr Winters says the food bank has had to start "making qualitative decisions".

He said: "Who do we support this week? Who can we not support this week? Can we reduce the size of the parcels so everyone gets something? Horrible decisions have to be made and it's not something that we want to do or enjoy doing.

"It's often staff who are on minimum wage. They're in tourism, retail, and hospitality. And by week three of the month, they're struggling to make ends meet. Some of our clients work a couple of jobs. And by that point in the month, they're running out of funds to put food on the table."

But there is one family who uses the Windermere food bank that stays in Mr Winters' mind, he added: "A local family where a 17-year old girl has become the head of the household looking after a 15-year old and a two-year old sibling.

"Nobody should be put in that position at that age. That's where we can step in and support in that situation and not just give emergency food, but give them the ability to hopefully find a way out of that crisis."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...