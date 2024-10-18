A man who was killed in a head-on collision on a motorway has been described as a 'cherished chef'.

Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow, has been named as one of five people killed in a collision on the M6 Northbound, on 15 October 2024.

Cumbria police were forced to close the M6 Northbound between J36 and J39 until the early hours of 16 October 2024. Five people - including two children - were killed. The crash involved a Skoda travelling on the wrong side of the M6 motorway.

A 40-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, driving the Skoda near Tebay services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wagamama CEO Thomas Heier, has paid tribute to Mr Rossa, who worked as a chef at the Sliverburn restaurant.

Credit: Media Scotland.

He said: "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of the passing of Jaroslaw Rossa, a cherished wagamama chef and friend.

"For the past eight years, Jaroslaw has made a huge impression while working at his home restaurant, wagamama Silverburn. Forming unforgettable relationships with the team members and guests who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"Memories made at Silverburn will last a lifetime. His warmth, dedication and kindness are the characteristics of Jaroslaw that will stay with the team long after his passing.

"We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, for which we know he was deeply devoted to. Jaroslaw, you will live in our hearts and minds forever."

Mr Rossa's partner, Jade McEnroe, 33, who was in the Toyota, has also been named. It is reported two boys aged seven and 15 travelling in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Media Scotland.

Tributes to spa therapist Ms McEnroe on social media described her as “a lovely girl” and “a wonderful mum” who was “always kind with a beautiful smile”.

Rebecca Billingy, Spa Manager at The Gin Spa, said: "It's with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I must share the news of the death of our much-loved therapist, Jade McEnroe. Jade passed away on Tuesday following a tragic car accident.

"We will all miss her dearly, as she was not only our co-worker but our friend, who brightened every day with the warmest smile. She was the kindest soul and a devoted mother, and her devastating loss will undoubtedly be felt by many people.

"Our thoughts are with Jade's family, and we send hope and love to her son who remains in hospital."

A fifth person in the Toyota, a 7-year-old boy, also from Glasgow, was rushed to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.