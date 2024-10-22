A Dumfries and Galloway campaigner says views on the future of a new National Park have become "very polarised" between both sides of the debate.

A 12-week public consultation is set to launch in November for people to share their views on the proposals. Galloway was chosen as the preferred site out of a shortlist of five, in July 2024.

The two national parks in Scotland are the Cairgorms and the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs - it has now been more than 20 years since a new Scottish area was granted National Park status.

Rob Lucas, from the Galloway National Park Association, says he hopes the debate on the plans is becoming "more measured".

"I think it's become very polarised and that's unfortunate. I sense we might have turned a corner and the debate is perhaps becoming a little more measured."

He added: "I think a National Park made in Galloway, for Galloway, would really give people in the area an opportunity to have a say in its future.

"The first simple thing is it puts Galloway on the map and that means people are attracted to come here - people will be attracted to come and visit. We have a worrying population decline going on and we think a national park can help address that."

Rob Lucas believes the National Park status will put Galloway on the map. Credit: ITV Border.

The National Farmers Union Scotland has said it is strongly opposed to the plans as it could create housing, transport, access and planning issues for local farmers.

Whereas Mairi Gougeon, Scotland's rural affairs secretary, said the Galloway bid detailed benefits of what National Park status would bring to the region.

Denise Brownlee, who started the 'No Galloway National Park' campaign after listening to concerns from local people, believes there are wider issues in the area that need to be addressed.

Denise Brownlee says National Park status will not help address the issues in the Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: ITV Border.

She said: "We have no facts, that's the problem. There are no facts on the ground of what will happen and what is coming to this area if we become a National Park.

"The issue is seasonal work. You can't get a mortgage. You can't rent a house because you cannot get a secure job. There's a knock on effect through everything.

"People seem to think here that it will help with hospitality, already a lot of the pubs, hotels and different things are shutting a couple of days a week. Not because they're lacking people wanting to come through the door, they're lacking staff."

In a statement, NatureScot, said: "We recognise that there are strong views on both sides of the argument for and against the Scottish Government's proposal of a new national park in Galloway.

"NatureScot is committed to making sure that the public consultation process is inclusive, transparent and participatory, and that everyone has sufficient opportunity to respond to it."

