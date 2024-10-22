The mother of two sons who died in a head-on motorway collision says her life "will never be the same again".

Cumbria Police received reports of the M6 Northbound crash in which a Skoda was travelling on the wrong side of the motorway, on 15 October 2024. Five people - including two boys - were killed in the incident.

Cumbria Police were forced to shut the M6 Northbound between J36 and J39 until the early hours of 16 October 2024.

Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow, driving a Toyota, was travelling with his two sons, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7, as well as his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, and her son Arran, 7.

Five people were travelling in the Toyota. Credit: Family photographs.

In a tribute to her sons, Filip and Dominic, their mother Kamila said: "We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

"Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words 'tuli, tuli' (hugs, hugs).

"He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess. He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

“Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble.

"Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages. He loved dinosaurs and Pokémon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

Cumbria Police were forced to shut parts of the M6 Northbound until the early hours of 16 October 2024. Credit: ITV Border.

Jade McEnroe, 33, also from Glasgow, died at the scene. Her son, Arran, 7, who was travelling in the car, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Jade's parents in tribute said: “Our beloved daughter Jade, you are so loved, and we will miss you every day.

“You are a very much-loved mummy to Arran.”

Arran's father said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, to the emergency services and the members of the public that assisted at the scene”.

A 40-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, driving the Skoda near Tebay services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

