Cumbria Police are appealing for information about two missing teenagers who are believed to be together.

Both aged 13, Mason Minshaw, from Frizington, and Xavier Loveday, from Whitehaven, were last seen in Whitehaven just after midday on 21 October 2024.

Mason is described as 5ft 4, with dark hair and a long fringe. Xavier is 5 ft 5. Mason and Xavier were both last seen wearing their school uniforms.

The police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact police on 101.

Officers would also like to urge Xavier and Mason to contact this number.

