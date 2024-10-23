Play Brightcove video

Amy Bray spoke to ITV Border's Alice Neil about the award and her hopes for the future.

Environmental campaigner, Amy Bray has been recognised as one of the world's most influential young green voices. Her work, which started in Cumbria, to educate people on the environment is now being celebrated on the world stage. She's the only person in England to be named in the prestigious 30 under 30 award, which recognises individuals making a difference through environmental education.

She said: "It's a complete honour, of course, because I never got into this work because of wanting to be recognised, but it's amazing that the work that started here in Cumbria is now being recognized internationally.

"I really hope that it will elevate my platform and give me that global stage to help to spread Another Way's work internationally."

Amy started the environmental education charity when she was 16 and said: "It started with that love of nature -growing up in the Lake District, surrounded by beautiful nature.

"I've always wanted to be a marine biologist, and I've always been so fascinated by our ocean and by marine life, and I was so frightened that the future that I wanted to study wouldn't actually exist when I was an adult.

"At Another Way we aim to empower everyone to live with kindness towards our planet.

"We know that sometimes taking action for climate in your own life and in your community can be really overwhelming, and the climate crisis itself can feel really despairing, so we're really passionate about telling climate stories with hope and with possibility.

"I think that young people have this innate compassion in them, and love and wonder of nature.

"For me, it's really important to be able to nurture that within young people, get them out connecting to nature.

"We've been trialling that in Cumbria over the last year with 300 amazing young people.

"We ran a festival in Rheged back in February where those young people came together to learn more about how they can find their climate superpower and use the skills that they have to make a difference."

