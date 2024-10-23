Skoda driver in M6 crash named as Richard Woods

Police have named Richard Woods as the driver of the Skoda, involved in the road traffic collision on the M6 Northbound past Tebay on 15 October 2024.

Cumbria Police received reports of the M6 Northbound crash in which a Skoda was travelling on the wrong side of the motorway, on 15 October 2024.

Five people - including two boys - were killed in the incident.

Mr Woods, 40, from Cambridgeshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow, driving a Toyota, who was travelling with his two sons, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7, as well as his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third child travelling in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...