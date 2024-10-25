Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter Matthew Taylor hears the views of local businesses amid fears the Winter Droving festival could end

A Penrith business owner says it would be 'absolutely devastating' for the local economy if this year marks the end of the Winter Droving festival.

In its 13th year, the festival will welcome thousands of people, to mark the tradition of moving animals at the end of the harvest season as winter approaches.

However, despite its success for local businesses, this year could mark the end without the funding needed to secure its future.

Credit: ITV Border.

Stuart Adam, Manager of the Loose Moose Pub, says the weekend is a "big injection to the town".

He said: "It's absolutely massive. We know all the small businesses that we work with and it's such a big injection to the town.

"We're very good friends with one of the cafes down there, they triple their takings on the night and they also stay open later too."

With organisers stating this year could be the end of the annual festival, Stuart added: "It would be absolutely devastating. It would just be another kick in the teeth. We're hoping to keep it... but as I said a lot of the people rely on the droving."

Credit: ITV Border.

The festival will offer a variety of stalls, foods and live music performances.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...