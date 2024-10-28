Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Barnaby Papadopulos went to see what difference the funding may make to the local area

Scotland's Deputy First Minister has announced a £10 million cash injection to boost visitors and the economy in the Borders.

In a visit to Melrose, Kate Forbes said the money would support the River Tweed trail project, a hundred-mile-long walking and cycling route connecting Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The money has been allocated from the £350 million Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, which supports projects across five local authority areas on both sides of the border.

Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes told ITV Border about the importance of tourism in the south of Scotland

Council leader Cllr Euan Jardine said: "The Destination Tweed programme aims to capitalise on, protect and enhance this incredible asset that we have running through the region and help create a unique attraction which will share the nature, history and stories of the river and surrounding area with visitors from across the world.

"The River Tweed Trail is the keystone project within the £25 million Destination Tweed programme and will allow people to travel on foot or by bike from the source to the sea, connecting communities and attractions along the route. It will be one of the great long-distance routes in the UK.

"Along with the complementary cultural, river and landscape enhancement projects in the wider programme, it will enhance biodiversity, increase resilience to climate change impacts and increase footfall and visitor spend in communities along the route and surrounding area."

