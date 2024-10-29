Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Barnaby Papadopulos sent this report from the Dumfries and Galloway Integration Joint Board meeting on 29 October 2024. After the meeting, he spoke with the chair of the board, Andy McFarlane.

In-patient services will not be returning to four cottage hospitals in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Dumfries and Galloway Integration Joint Board (IJB) held a meeting to decide the future of cottage hospitals in Moffat, Thornhill, Newton Stewart and Kirkcudbright, on 29 October 2024.

The decision involved considerations ranging from reinstating in-patient care to shutting down the hospitals and selling off the land.

This year a consultation was held to allow the public to offer their views on the future of the sites, which have been closed to in-patients since 2020.

Which options were considered?

1. Status Quo - No in-patient services; some community out-patient services.

2. Status Quo Plus - No in-patient services; increase a blend of virtual and in-person community out-patient service.

3. Community Health and Social Care Hub - No in-patient services; increase community out-patient care and day treatment; expand Home Team accommodation.

4. Re-establish in-patient services - Reopening of in-patient beds on this site.

5. Community Ownership - Transfer of ownership of the site to the local community or a third party.

6. Close the site - Relocation of all services and disposal of the buildings.

At a meeting earlier this month, Dumfries and Galloway Council rejected all six options, instead recommending a ‘blended’ option that would have seen outpatient services combined with some bed-based services.

However, IJB board members disagreed, deciding on option three, which will see no return to in-patient services, an increase in community out-patient care and day treatment and an expansion of Home Team accommodation.

In Moffat, GP services will relocate to the cottage hospital but there will be no return to in-patient services.

Last week Galloway and West Dumfries Scottish Conservative MSP Finlay Carsons had encouraged the IJB to listen to the public's view on the future of their "much-loved" cottage hospitals.

He said: "The consultation process probably attracted the biggest turn-out of the public in years and demonstrated the strong affinity they have with these four hospitals."

Speaking after the meeting, the chair of the IJB, Andy McFarlane said: " We have to make a decision for the whole area and I think the decision that the board have made today is the one that is going to give us the best return and is the most deliverable.

"You've probably heard through the debate that one of the options put forward wasn't deliverable in relation to staff and funding. We have gone for something that can be delivered and will make a difference in communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...