Proposals to introduce a four-and-a-half-day school week are set to be scrapped by a council in southern Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Council were considering implementing four longer days of the week in order to create a half day on Fridays for students and teachers.

With the model in place in other parts of Scotland, the council believed it would improve the education, wellbeing and outcomes for children and young people.

However, a council report has recommended authorities should continue with the current structure of the school week for primary and secondary schools in Dumfries and Galloway.

A consultation found that 53% of people disagree with plans to change the shape of the school week.

Themes against the proposals include the need for more childcare, longer days considered too much for primary school children and the potential impact on poorer families.

The decision will be discussed at a Education, Skills and Community Wellbeing Committee on 8 November 2024.

