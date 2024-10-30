Cumbria Police have launched a search for a man who went missing whilst paragliding in the Lake District.

Matthew Thorton, 34, set off to go paragliding in the Grasmere area on the morning of Tuesday 29 October.

He was last heard from at around 12:30pm that day.

It's thought he planned to take to the skies somewhere over Heron Pike, Great Rigg and Fairfield, however it's not known which fell he took off from.

Thornton, from Oxfordshire, was last seen wearing black shorts and a pale blue top.

Cumbria Police released this image of the paraglider he's believed to have been using. It is turquoise with a coral pink design.

Cumbria Police released this image of the paraglider the missing man was using. It is turquoise with a coral pink design. Credit: Cumbria Police

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Matthew since 12.30pm.

The public can share information online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 177 of 29 October 2024.