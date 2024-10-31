M6 motorist who died while driving wrong way - inquest opens

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorist who crashed whilst driving the wrong way on the M6 in Cumbria.

Police were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway of the M6 — near Tebay, between Penrith and Kendal — just after 4pm on Tuesday 15 October.

The Toyota, containing two adults and three children reportedly heading home from a trip to Legoland, was hit head-on by a southbound Skoda.

This was driven by 40-year-old flight instructor Richard John Woods, who is originally from Northumberland and lived in Cambridgeshire at the time of the incident.

Toyota driver Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, of Kilvaxter Drive, Glasgow, was killed along with two of his sons, Filip, aged 15, and seven-year-old Dominic.

Passenger Jade McEnroe, aged 33, also died. Her seven-year-old son, Arran, survived the crash but was badly hurt and taken to hospital in Newcastle-upon-Tyne for treatment.

Last week, tributes to the four Toyota occupants who died were released through Cumbria Police.

The boys’ mother, Kamila, said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels, Filip and Dominic.

Flip was “very intelligent, sensitive and full of love”. Dominic, she said, was “always smiling, very resolute and sociable”.

“Our lives will never be the same again,” added Kamila.

The parents of Jade, of Kilmuir Road, Glasgow, said she was “so loved” and would be missed every day. “You are a very much loved mummy to Arran,” they added.

An inquest into the death of Mr Woods was formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The hearing was told that he had died four days before his 41st birthday. Formal identification evidence had been provided by a fingerprint officer.

Ms Margaret Taylor, assistant coroner for Cumbria, said of Mr Woods: “He leaves behind a family. He was a flight instructor by occupation and had been born in Northumberland.”

Outlining the brief circumstances of Mr Woods’ death, Ms Taylor told the inquest: “He died as a consequence of multiple injuries. He had been driving a car on the M6 motorway between junctions 38 and 39.

"He was driving the wrong way down the motorway when he collided with a Toyota motor vehicle containing other occupants who died at the scene alongside Mr Woods.”

Ms Taylor concluded: “Under all the circumstances there is going to need to be an inquest into the death of Mr Woods. I am therefore adjoining this matter today until enquiries have been completed.

“It is anticipated enquiries will be completed by 27 March 2025 when it is hoped that the full inquest can proceed so that Mr Woods’ death can finally be registered.”

