Carlisle United manager Mike Williamson insists the remit regarding his job at Brunton Park hasn't changed following renewed backing from the American owners in charge of the club.

The Blues currently sit in 23rd place in League Two and have a break from league action this weekend as they get set to take on Wigan Athletic in the first round of the FA Cup.

Pressure has been building on the recently appointed former MK Dons manager who took over following the departure of Paul Simpson earlier in the season.

The former Newcastle United defender hasn't tasted victory since his first match in charge when his side defeated Swindon Town 2-0 away from home.

Last weekend though proved to be a disappointing one as the Blues suffered yet another home defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Cheltenham Town.

Speaking to ITV Border when asked how training has been since the last defeat, Williamson said: "It has been hard, it has been intense, the boys have put a good shift in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It has been very focussed and we are looking forward to a tough challenge on Saturday."

Through the week the Blues hosted an open day at Brunton Park, before heading to Tullie for a signing session with various generations of supporters.

Williamson said: "It was phenomenal. They came to training and you saw the kids there with the inflatables there enjoying themselves.

"Then when we done the signing session the line seemed to go on for hours, which was incredible. It was as beneficial for the players as it was the supporters."

United host Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic on Saturday, in what will be the second meeting between the two sides this season.

Williamson though insists he is well aware of what his side need to do to claim victory on Saturday.

He said: "When you are playing a team like Shaun’s who have a clear identity, I think we have got to try and make them work as hard as they possibly can and we will press and put as much pressure on them as we can.

"We need to try and force them into mistakes, but if they get time on the ball then they are going to hurt us. We have already seen first hand the patterns and the players they have got."

The manager has spoken for the first time since the message issued by the Piatak family, who publicly backed him following unrest from supporters.

He said: "This was the remit when we came in and as far as I am concerned it hasn’t changed.

"The vision he has got for this football club has been clear since day one and we have regular dialogue. He felt the need to come out and make it clear but in my mind it is just business as usual because we have to get better."

And when asked if he felt as though the challenge at Brunton Park was greater than what he was expecting.

He said: "In terms of the challenge and the vision of where the club is and where it wants to go we know how big of a challenge it is. When you are not winning games you feel the difficulty and the darkness and the players are carrying it and it is really hard for them.

"We just have to support the boys, get them to play with as much bravery as possible and as much courage as possible because we know how good they are and when the feeling is there we will be very hard to beat."

