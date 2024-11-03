Up to forty thousand people attended the Carlisle Fireshow in the city's Bitts Park on Saturday night, organisers have claimed.

The event, now in its 35th year, is believed to be one of the largest in the UK.

Each year has a different theme, with 2024's seeing a retelling of Greek myth in a 'Festival of Fire,' before a 2,000 piece firework display set to music.

Food and drink traders and fairground rides were also on offer at the free event, which aimed to raise money for the local Rotary Club as well as Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Over 2,000 fireworks were used as part of the display. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “The Fireshow attracts an audience from across our area, bringing communities together to have fun in a safe environment.

"It never disappoints, and this year’s event was a great success.

"I’d like to thank all those that made it happen. It’s taken months of preparation and it was made possible with the support of local businesses and organisations."

"Thanks also to our amazing events team, stewards, and Merlin Fireworks for putting on such a great show. The event was also supported by emergency services including the police, fire and ambulance."

40,000 people are believed to have attended. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

Along with the Fireshow, Taste Cumbria also held its first producers market in Carlisle city centre itself over the weekend, with local producers from across the county setting up shop outside the cathedral.

Ellie said the organisation was "really keen to get into the city centre and support the traders but also existing businesses as well. We've really pushed for people to come here and then enjoy the rest of the city centre.

"We've had really great feedback so we're really keen to continue it for next year as well."

