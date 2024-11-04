Crowd of more than 40,000 attend Carlisle Fireshow

A crowd of more than 40,000 people attended the Carlisle Fireshow at Bitts Park on Saturday evening.

It saw a bonfire and more than 2,000 fireworks lighting up the sky in what was the events 35th year to be held in Carlisle.

Cumberland Council say the event was attended by more than 40,000 people. Credit: Stuart Walker

The council described the event as a "great success." Credit: Stuart Walker

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “The Fireshow attracts an audience from across our area, bringing communities together to have fun in a safe environment.

"It never disappoints, and this year’s event was a great success. I’d like to thank all those that made it happen. It’s taken months of preparation and it was made possible with the support of local businesses and organisations.

More than 2,000 fireworks were on display at Bitts Park. Credit: Stuart Walker

It was the 35th edition of the Fireshow in Carlisle. Credit: Stuart Walker

“Thanks also to our amazing events team, stewards, and Merlin Fireworks for putting on such a great show. The event was also supported by emergency services including the police, fire and ambulance."

A charity collection was also held at the event, with donations going towards the Rotary in Carlisle, Pancreatic Cancer UK and the Eden Valley Hospice.

