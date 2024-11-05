Plans have been unveiled for a £400m holiday park in the Borders which is set to create more than 1,200 jobs.

Center Parcs outlined their vision for their first Scottish holiday village during an event at Hawick Rugby Club, on 5 November 2024.

Center Parcs aim to submit a planning application for 700 holiday lodges - located three miles north of Hawick - in 2025.

The company believes the investment will provide 'significant benefits' including more than 1,000 jobs in the local economy.

Center Parcs says more than 700 construction jobs will be generated during the building phase of the project, as well as 1,200 permanent non-seasonal jobs once the village is open.

Colin McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer of Center Parcs, believes the proposals will "transform leisure and tourism" in the Scottish Borders.

He said: "Center Parcs is an exceptionally popular destination for families in the UK and Ireland and there is robust demand to support a seventh village.

“Many Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, and this village will offer the chance for people to enjoy their holidays closer to home, which in turn will benefit the local economy.

“Sustainability is core to our values. In our three decades of operating in the UK and Ireland, we have transformed areas of commercial woodland into a rich tapestry of flora and fauna, considerably enhancing the biodiversity of each village.

"This site gives us the opportunity to take a bold, new approach and create a woodland ourselves, delivering significant biodiversity net gain and planting thousands of new trees.

"We have already conducted a significant number of surveys to assess the site and we intend to continue with additional site surveys and design development, alongside a programme of pre-planning application consultation and community engagement.”

The holiday facility will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, an Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs' indoor water park and the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

Center Parcs aims to deliver 'significant' biodiversity across their proposed facility by undertaking an extensive programme of afforestation.

The holiday site will be located near the A7 trunk road between Hawick and Selkirk on land currently owned by Buccleuch Group. The agreed option agreement covers around 1,000 acres of land - it is expected the developed site will cover 400 acres.

Benny Higgins, Executive Chairman of the Buccleuch Group, said: “This project promises to have an outstandingly positive impact on tourism and leisure in the Scottish Borders and we are delighted to have signed an option agreement that will enable Center Parcs to take the next steps towards fulfilling its ambitions.”

