Police Scotland are appealing for information following the theft of four bicycles in Peebles valued up to £10,000.

The bikes which were attached to vehicles in a car park were stolen near Innerleithen Road between 5pm on 15 October and 8am on 16 October 2024.

The bikes include a green and purple Liv bike, a grey and blue Whyte bike with pink writing, a purple Liv bike and a Sand Canyon Excel bike.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to locate the stolen bicycles.

Scott Horsfall, Police Constable, said: "“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage in or around the area around the time of these thefts to please come forward.”

The force has encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting incident of 0583 of 16 October, 2024.

