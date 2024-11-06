A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged stabbing in Kendal.

Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service at 11.45pm on 3 November, of a man with serious injuries on Highgate.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening chest injury.

He remains in hospital this morning in a stable condition.

Daniel West, 22, of Captain French Lane, Kendal, was arrested in the early hours of 4 November on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared before Barrow Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 6 December 2024.

Cumbria Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public and that they are treating it as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101.

