Jedburgh Pipe Band reflect on trip to Normandy ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Play Brightcove video

Members of the Jedburgh Pipe Band have reflected on their trip in June to Normandy ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

V eterans were accompanied by younger members of the band on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to remember the sacrifice they made during World War II.

Pipe and drum band members from the Scottish Borders travelled to Portsmouth to help those who attend to mark the occasion.

Veterans travelled to be a part of the service. Credit: ITV Border

Tosh MacDonald, Pipe Major from the Jedburgh Pipe Band: “Going with the veterans on the boat and playing out the harbour from Portsmouth with the naval boats beside us giving us an escort was an amazing experience."

Some of the younger members of the pipe band who were in attendance were left speechless meeting the veterans.

Tosh MacDonald added: "They were kind of starstruck a lot of them. We had a couple that had never been before and they were just in awe of the old boys and girls.

"Some of them before they decided to come to France with us really didn’t know an awful lot of the history. But before they left they all read up and were so impressed."

There are many events taking place throughout our region to mark Remembrance Sunday. Credit: ITV Border

It is a trip the band makes every year but 80 years on this was a particularly momentous occasion.

Whilst international remembrance services play an important role, band members say commemorations at home are just as important.

Kathryn Milne who is a drummer with the Jedburgh Pipe Band: “In Jedburgh the parade is still very well supported. It is supported by all ages from brownies and rainbows to veterans, scouts and the grammar school band.

"As a pipe band we are at the front of the parade service, the focal point that just gets it going.

“I think in a small place like the Borders or Jedburgh, you recognise the names on the memorial. The surnames are still around town today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...