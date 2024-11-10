Six-year-old 'soldier' lends a hand to the Poppy Appeal in West Cumbria

Play Brightcove video

Little Frank from West Cumbria has taken the world of social media by storm, marching through the streets as a miniature soldier, but this weekend he's been donning his outfit for a charitable cause.

Ahead of Armistice Day, he's been on parade for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

In his King's Guard outfit, complete with bearskin, he has been helping to collect donations in Egremont.

Frank said: "I've collected like a lot of money.

"It's to remember the soldiers that died. Sometimes I think that I need to go to the war memorial. I salute it every time I go past it. It's like saluting the soldiers up in heaven."

Frank was invited to play a role in Egremont's commemoration service. Credit: ITV Border

Volunteers for the Royal British Legion who have stood alongside Frank this weekend say they couldn't wish for a better mascot.

said: "He's a great character and he's a good ambassador. I think he's a great wee boy and I think he's doing better than I am selling poppies."

People stopping by to donate to the Poppy Appeal shared the same sentiment. One woman said: "I am extremely proud of him for what he does and he's my little soldier boy."

Frank's dedication to the Armed Forces was honoured this Remembrance Sunday. He was invited to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Egremont during the town's commemoration service.

