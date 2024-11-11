People gather to pay their respects on Armistice Day

Play Brightcove video

People have come together across the region to pay their respects to those affected by past conflicts.

People in Carlisle marked Armistice Day with a two minute silence in the city centre. It coincides with the end of the First World War, to remember all those who served and sacrificed for their country.

In Hawick, a wreath was placed at the war memorial. In Dumfries, people gathered outside St John's Church to mark 106 years since the guns fell silent in Europe.

More than 150 schoolchildren also sung songs and read poems in front of hundreds of people located next to the new war memorial in Carlisle city centre.

Pupil Charley says the country "owes them everything". She said: "You got to think of all those people who sadly lost their lives, to fight for us.

"It's really important that we do this because we really owe them everything for what they've done. They lost their lives to give us this and I still think that's an unpayable debt."

Another student said: "It felt like I was giving them the respect they needed when they died and even though some of them were standing there watching me, it felt like I was respecting them, and showing them I they deserve everything we could give them."

