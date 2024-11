Play Brightcove video

The SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn announces he plans to stand at the Holyrood election, but brushes off speculation it's a move to take over from the current First Minister. Also tonight, Keir Starmer sets a new target to cut emissions and says he wants to lead the way on climate action, but is the rest of the world ready to follow? We have expert analysis on COP29 and the legal challenge against Rosebank.