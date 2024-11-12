MPs from Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have set out their views on the assisted dying debate.

A Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has been published which says people with less than six months to live would require two doctors and a High Court judge to sign off on their assisted death.

The issue is set to be debated in the House of Commons at the end of the month - it will be the first time in almost a decade assisted dying has been voted on by MPs.

Josh MacAlister, Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington, said: "I'm reassured by the legislation and the safeguards that it sets out. And having listened to lots of constituents, I know people want the choice at the end of life.

"This is not about assisted dying, it's about giving people the choice to end their life a little bit earlier when there's really a huge amount of pain.

"I've spoken to lots of constituents who have had family members in that position, and I would like them to have that right, so I am very likely to vote in favour of the bill."

The bill - published on 11 November 2024 - totals almost 40 pages with around 20 pages of explanatory notes.

It's believed a month would be the shortest timeframe from a terminally ill person first making a declaration to then ending their life. The individual, required to be a resident in England and Wales for at least 12 months, would also need to take the prescribed medication themselves.

Scottish MPs are able to vote in the debate despite the proposed legislation not involving Scottish law.

John Lamont, Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, believes there are "lots of concerns" about the framework of assisted dying.

He said: "I think many doctors and the medical profession are already taking end-of-life decisions, and once you enshrine something in law I fear it overcomplicates it and opens it up to legal challenge.

"There's also been members of the medical profession who have contacted me, showing their concern that the NHS doesn't have the capacity to deal with these types of scenarios."

John Cooper, Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway, says he is yet to decide on the issue.

He said: "I would like to see if there's more time. I think it's an unusual route for it to come through a private members' bill, I'm surprised about this.

"I would hope that there might be more government time to debate this fully and freely. It's a free vote so that's great news.

"But I think, as I say, we really need to explore all the issues. So I'm hopeful - and there are moves, I believe, underway, to try to give us more time to discuss."

David Mundell, Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale says he will vote against the legislation.

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrats MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said: "I understand the motives of those who are behind and supporting the bill is based upon compassion for people at the end of life, I do genuinely respect that and want to hear that side of the argument.

"But I've considered this over many, many, many years and I'm of the view that to legalise assisted dying is actually a deeply dangerous thing.

"In every country, every jurisdiction that has legalised assisted dying, there's evidence of that legislation being abused by people who have got nefarious intent, and people end up dying who would not have wanted to."

Last month ITV Border spoke to Markus Campbell-Savours, Labour MP for Penrith and Solway, and he said: "Many of us find it difficult to see people suffer, especially when they know that they have conditions which are declining quite rapidly, and seriously affecting the quality of their life.

"Whilst I've moved to a position where I think there could be a form of the bill that I could support, for me there are serious red lines around ensuring that people don't feel coerced, and don't feel that they're a burden on their family."

Julie Minns, Labour MP for Carlisle, is yet to set out her position on the assisted dying debate.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the new proposals, claims the bill would become the "most robust" assisted dying legislation across the world.

She said: "Throughout the process, there are layers and layers of safeguards and protections which I believe will probably make it the most robust piece of legislation in the world.”

Right To Life UK, a charity focused on life issues, says the proposed legislation is "a disaster in waiting", and would become a "monumental change to our laws".

Our Duty Of Care, a campaign group representing doctors and nurses, in a letter to the Prime Minister said: "It is impossible for any Government to draft assisted suicide laws which include protection from coercion and from future expansion.

"The shift from preserving life to taking life is enormous and should not be minimised.

"Any change would threaten society’s ability to safeguard vulnerable patients from abuse; it would undermine the trust the public places in physicians; and it would send a clear message to our frail, elderly and disabled patients about the value that society places on them as people."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...