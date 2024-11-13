New data shows 13% of older people across southern Scotland may be suffering from malnutrition.

Food Train, a charity based in Dumfries, believes the research could be "the tip of the iceberg" with unreported cases of food poverty expected to be greater among people aged 65 and over.

The charity which helps older people with malnutrition, provides food deliveries to 620 people in Dumfries and Galloway and 152 in the Scottish Borders.

The data has been released as part of a call for action during UK Malnutrition Awareness Week, 11 November - 17 November 2024.

Food Train is calling for increased investment in screening and preventative community services, with the aim of easing financial strain on the NHS and social care.

The research also found that 16% of people across the nation are at risk of malnutrition.

John Bennett, a Dumfries delivery driver volunteer, says he sees the positive impact food drop-offs have within the local community.

“It’s good to be able to help people when they’re not able to do their own shopping," he said. "We meet lots of different people.

“By having their shopping delivered, it means they’re able to stay in their own homes for longer. They’re much happier and healthier there.”

Food Train has called on MSPs to support mandatory malnutrition screenings, a right to food to be written into Scottish law, increased investment into community initiatives and an Older People's Minister to be appointed.

Rosie McLuskie, Chief Executive of Food Train, said: “The fact that 13% of older people across the Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders are at risk of malnutrition is, however, extremely worrying. But the even more concerning reality is that this number is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg.

“The people we have screened are those who have accessed a service run by us, or one of our partners. What about the people who aren’t using services like ours and are slipping through the net?

“Malnourishment among older people is a hidden problem, which has a serious impact on people’s health. For their sake, we need to redouble efforts to get an accurate picture of the scale of those at risk - and those who are actually malnourished and need immediate help.”

The Scottish Government states the power to make "a real difference" remains with the UK Government. Credit: ITV Border.

The Scottish Government says it has invested £12m in providing free welfare and debt advice services. More than 6,000 older people have been supported by the Citizens Advice Scotland Money Talk Team Service this year.

They have provided £2.2m from their Equality and Human Rights Fund to help organisations deliver projects for older people.

Jenni Minto, Public Health Minister, said: “Scotland’s communities experience health, quality of life and life expectancy differently across our society. No one should have to compromise on food or other essentials, and we are working to support older people and tackle poverty.

"We’re focused on working with partners and taking preventative action to drive improvements in population health which will increase healthy life expectancy and reduce health inequalities.

“The main aim of our 2018 Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan is to make it easier for everyone across Scotland to eat well and have a healthy weight. This includes reducing levels of undernutrition.

"A working group has recently developed recommendations for the prevention, early detection and early intervention of malnutrition and dehydration – the Scottish Government is considering these recommendations.”

The Scottish Government states the power to make "a real difference" remains with the UK Government.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...