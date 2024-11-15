A Cumbrian MP says a junction on the M6 is likely to become safer after the installation of new road improvements.

Roadworks have taken place to change drivers behaviour on the A684 at Junction 37 of the M6 - the aim is to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway.

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrats MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, says it is "completely unacceptable" that three people have lost their lives since July 2024.

He said: "Very often it's like a shooting alley when people are bombing in east to west, and then people coming off the motorway sometimes not looking. The consequences are lots of accidents and several tragedies.

"Spending public money on trying to make sure that doesn't happen in the future is the right thing to do. We often complain when the powers that be don't do what we ask them to do, but in this particular case we fought hard in the last few of months for upgrades.

"They have given us that and thats something to be grateful for. What myself and the local community have been campaigning for, National Highways and the local council have agreed to do."

Westmorland and Furness Council are introducing 500m of road markings, an increase of driver visibility at night time and reduced speeds.

The safety improvements led to periods of a full road closure from 11 November - 14 November 2024.

The Council in partnership with Cumbria Constabulary and National Highways, decided to implement the measures following a series of serious collisions on the slip road of the M6.

The roadworks include double white centre lines, road studs, yellow ‘rumble strips’, red high friction banding and signage across 500m of road.

National Highways are expected to make further safety improvements to the M6 slipway in the near future.

Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council Cabinet Member for Highways and ICT, says it is "a crucial first step" in committing to road safety in the area.

He said: “Unfortunately there have been a number of serious collisions at Junction 37 of the M6. As a part of Cumbria’s Road Safety Partnership, the Council have been working together with National Highways to urgently address the concerns of our residents and consider traffic management measures on their slip road.

“Our lining improvements on the A684 mark the start of a multi-agency programme to reduce the risk of further incidents here.

"Our works are designed to calm traffic, discourage overtaking, and ensure that drivers have a clearer view of the road ahead, especially at night."

