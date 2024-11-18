A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Cumbria and southern Scotland.

The MetOffice is urging drivers to check before they travel from 7pm, 18 November, until 10am, 19 November 2024.

It's likely snow will pile up on the hills with around 10cm above 200m, and upwards of 20cm more than 300m.

The weather service says up to 10cm of snow may settle onto the roads which could create dangerous driving conditions. There is also a possibility of bus and train delays or cancellations.

The MetOffice say if travel is necessary, leave enough time to prepare and check your car before setting off.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...