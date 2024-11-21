A Scottish Borders warm bank - in the midst of a cold snap weather warning - continues to support locals despite their financial struggles.

A warm hub at the Royal British Legion club, in Coldstream, was one of more than 200 initiatives across Scotland to support people when the cost-of-living crisis struck two years ago.

This week the UK Health Security Agency issued the first amber cold weather alert of this winter season - warning older people and those with significant health conditions.

The warn bank has been encouraging people to use their service amid the cold snap warning.

Russell Kirk, organiser of the warm space in Coldstream, says their service is there to help people get through the coldest times of the winter months.

He said: " People are invited to come in, spend a few hours with us and get a warm bowl of soup - there's a lot of social company as well.

"We encourage older people to turn their heating down at home and come down to spend a few hours with us within the warmth of the club."

With more than 30 regulars attending each week, Russell says they are currently managing to 'fulfil their purpose' despite their need for funding.

" We're having to ask people to go into their pockets, it would be good to see some sort of funding to come back again.

"The previous two years we did receive funding through the local authority - it was really helpful and got us going.

"This year we have no funding at all. We managed to secure a grant from the Royal British Legion to help get us up and started. We've had to ask people to give donations if they can.

"It gives you a real sense of achievement when you come down here and you see the same faces coming in week after week."

One woman who attends the club every week, said: " I come here because I live here on my own and I like getting out with people, it's a pleasant place to visit. You also have a nice meal and a very nice gossip to keep up with everybody."

Another user said: "I just love the atmosphere, it's a nice warm space. I just love the environment with everyone here, it's nice and friendly."

