A jury has found a Whitehaven man guilty of murdering his partner in a 'distressing' attack.

Paul Irwin, 50, of George Street, Whitehaven, has been convicted of murdering Tiffany Render, 34, after causing her to collapse from a haemorrhage at his flat on 22 March 2024.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Miss Render, described as a vulnerable woman, was "trapped inside an aggressive violent and controlling relationship".

Prosecutor Iain Simkin KC said: “Tiffany Render had become conditioned to obedience, was in thrall to the defendant and, irrespective of the risks to her own wellbeing, nevertheless visited him on 22 March.”

The jury found Irwin guilty after nearly four hours of deliberations on 22 November 2024.

A pathologist detailed how Miss Render, who was 5ft 1in and weighed less than nine stone, suffered repeated blunt force trauma "again and again" - it is expected Miss Render died within an hour of the attack.

Tiffany Render, 34. Credit: Family photography.

Irwin, who's 5ft 10in and weighs 17 stone, was described as "off his head" with drink and cocaine during the incident.

The jurors heard how Irwin was handed a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly hitting Miss Render with a wooden rolling pin, as well as slapping and strangling her.

In the weeks before her murder, Irwin had been arrested twice and bailed on the condition not to contact Miss Render.

Judge Mrs Justice Foster discharged the jury from crown court for life after acknowledging the "distressing" detail of the trial.

During evidence, Irwin said that he suffered from schizophrenia, insisting his condition was medicated and under control in March.

The 50-year-old claimed Miss Render's death was accidental. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sexual assault during evidence. He will be sentenced next month.

Detective Superintendent Matt Scott, Senior Investigating Officer of the case, said: “This was a horrific crime and Irwin subjected Tiffany Render to an aggressive, violent, and controlling relationship.

“After hearing all the evidence gathered against Irwin by officers, a jury found him responsible for Tiffany’s death.

“I would like to thank the members of the jury – ordinary members of the public- who have sat and listened carefully to some shocking evidence in this case and returned a guilty verdict.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues within the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecuting council Iain Simkin KC for the manner in which the case has been prepared and delivered at trial.

“Finally, I must thank the dedicated team of police officers and staff who have worked tirelessly on this investigation. They have shown great professionalism throughout."

Detective Superintendent Scott says his thoughts are with Tiffany's family and friends "at this incredibly difficult time."

He said: “I would finally like to thank and pay tribute to Tiffany’s family. They have been dignified throughout the course of the investigation.

“I hope the conviction provides them with some comfort that her killer has been brought to justice and will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”

