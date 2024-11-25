An emergency project is underway to address urgent erosion issues along a river in Cumbria.

The essential works will involve installing fencing and rockbags, as well as trimming trees along the River Caldew near Sheepmount Bridge, Carlisle. The work will be carried out on weekdays in the run up to Christmas, beginning from 25 November 2024.

Cumberland Council say the project aims to safeguard local residents and businesses from further damage whilst also preserving accessibility to the paths in the area.

Ged Acton, Capital Programme Manager from the Cumberland Council, says the impact of Storm Bert over the weekend is an example of the issues ahead.

He said: " These storms are becoming more frequent, we know that now. Every time the river takes an extra chunk out of the riverbank. So with this Friday's storm you can see some of the new damage that's been done, it's obvious to us this is going to be a big problem over the winter.

"We've got important facilities and infrastructure over there. Electricity North West has a substation there and that's providing power to those facilities and other places around Carlisle.

"This whole area is important for the health and wellbeing of people in Carlisle. It's also vital for wildlife and their habitat as well, it's a site of special scientific interest. We're working closely with Natural England and the Environment Agency on this."

Ged Acton added: "It's a logistical nightmare given we need a really big crane to get these rock-bags into the river. We'll work from this side of the river and that crane will just reach over and put those bags in place, putting some reinforcements at the bottom of the riverbank.

"Hopefully that'll give us some extra protection and get us through the winter and future ones."

With an urgent fund of £100,000 being invested, Mr. Action says time will tell what the long-term plan is.

He said: "We've seen quite significant changes along here over time. We have to act quickly now because it's going to get worse over the winter, it's an emergency. The council does not have the right equipment and people on board to do it ourselves.

"You can never quite tell. It's obviously really fine materials and rivers find their own course over time. We'll have to keep monitoring it and see how long that protection lasts for, then get that long-term plan in place."

