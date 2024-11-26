The water quality of two Cumbrian swimming spots have been marked as 'too poor' for bathing, an Environment Agency review concludes.

450 areas, which are regularly used by swimmers, have been tested in the English coastal and inland bathing waters review by the Environment Agency.

92% of bathing waters in England have met minimum water quality standards in annual figures released on 26 November 2024, which is a 4% drop on last year's results.

Sixteen water spots have been tested in Cumbria, both Derwentwater at Crow Park and the Boating Centre at Coniston Water were both deemed unsuitable for bathing.

The tests monitor for sources of pollution known to be a risk to the health of swimmers, specifically E. coli and intestinal enterococci, which are two types of bacteria found in human and animal excrement.

Twenty-seven new bathing water sites were tested this year, 18 of which were marked as 'poor', meaning they do not meet the minimum standard of water quality.

The Environment Agency say this is a common issue with new tests due to the areas being monitored for the first time, stating it takes time to understand the sources of pollution affecting them.

Alan Lovell, Environment Agency Chair, says there is a "growing public demand" for more bathing sites to be tested across the country.

He said: “While overall bathing water quality has improved in recent decades due to targeted investment and robust regulation, today’s results show there is much work still to do, particularly to bring our inland bathing waters up to standard.

“We are working with the water industry, farmers and local authorities and are investing in our regulation, with more people on the ground, updated digital assets and new legal powers to improve our bathing waters for all.”

Thirty-seven bathing waters in England were classed as 'poor' in this year's review. Emma Hardy, Water Minister, says the figures show that 'too many swimming spots are polluted'.

She said: “That’s why we are placing water companies under special measures through the Water Bill, which will strengthen regulation including new powers to ban the payment of bonuses for polluting water bosses and bring criminal charges against persistent law breakers.

“This is just the start – we’ve launched the largest review of the water sector since privatisation to attract the investment we need and reform the water system to help clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

Sixty-three prosecutions have been brought upon water and sewerage companies, securing fines of more than £151m since 2015.

16 areas across Cumbria were assessed in this year's English coastal and inland bathing waters review:

Allonby classed as 'good'

St Bees classed as 'excellent'

Seascale classed as 'good'

Derwentwater at Crow Park classed as 'poor'

Coniston Water, Monk Coniston classed as 'excellent'

Coniston Water, Boating Centre classed as 'poor'

Coniston Water, Brown Howe classed as 'good'

Windermere, Rayrigg Meadow classed as 'excellent'

Windermere, Milleground Landing classed as 'excellent'

Windermere, Lakeside YMCA classed as 'excellent'

Windermere, Fellfoot classed as 'excellent'

Silecroft classed as 'excellent'

Haverigg classed as 'sufficient'

Walney West Shore, classed 'good'

Walney Sandy Gap, classed as 'good'

Walney Biggar Bank, classed as 'good'

The Environment Agency takes up to 20 water samples at each designed swimming spot site during the review.

