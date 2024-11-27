Catch up on Representing Border Wednesday 27th of November

As the first Minister pledges to listen to all sides ahead of next week's budget, businesses and workers tell us their demands. John Swinney will need opposition support to get his spending plans through - so how are the negotiations going? We ask the Greens and the Lib Dems. And with Westminster preparing for a historic vote on assisted dying, we ask two Scottish MPs on opposite sides of the argument, what the implications might be for similar legislation at Holyrood.

Follow Representing Border on Twitter

'Like' Representing Border on Facebook

Catch up with previous episodes here