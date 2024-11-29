An inquest has opened into the deaths of four people - including two children - who died in a head-on crash on the M6 last month.

Cockermouth Coroners' Court heard how the collision, which caused a fire, occurred on the M6 Northbound near Tebay services, Cumbria, on 15 October 2024. Police were forced to close the road between J36 and J39 after receiving reports of a serious incident just after 4pm.

Travelling northbound in a Toyota, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two sons, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 15, and his partner, Jade McEnroe, 33 - all died at the scene.

They were hit head-on by a Skoda travelling on the wrong side of the motorway. The car was driven by 40-year-old flight instructor Richard John Woods, who lived in Cambridgeshire.

Police were forced to closed the M6 motorway overnight between J36 and J39. Credit: ITV Border.

Margaret Taylor, assistant Cumbria coroner, opened the inquests into their deaths. She said: “I understand that Jaroslaw was believed to be driving a Toyota Yaris motor vehicle on the M6 northbound with his family in the car.

"Another, Skoda, vehicle collided head-on with Jaroslaw’s vehicle, causing a serious road traffic collision and vehicle fire."

Ms Taylor outlined that both Jaroslaw and Dominic died from complex fatal injuries. She added that she was awaiting further evidence into the causes of Filip's and Jade's deaths.

Opening Jade’s inquest, Ms Taylor noted: “She was the partner of Jaroslaw and had been travelling in the same vehicle as her partner and his children when the collision occurred.”

A police detective sergeant had confirmed identification of the four individuals, who all lived in Glasgow.

Ms Taylor says she hopes a full inquest could get underway by April 2025. She said: "Much is dependent upon the state of our enquiries and whether or not they have been completed."

An inquest into the death of Mr Woods was formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court last month.

