A Trustee member of a swimming pool facility says its imminent closure is a "tragedy for the town" following the local council's decision to stop funding the centre.

The Scottish Borders Council decided against granting £80,000 to help Jedburgh Leisure Facilities Trust (JLFT) keep its doors open until March 2025.

Councillors rejected the motion at a Full Council meeting on 28 November 2024. The Scottish Borders Council provided the Trust with £40,000 of emergency funding in August 2024.

JLFT say their financial issues result from high energy costs, the impact of the pandemic and an inadequate heating system.

Ruth Dorward, Co-Chair of JLFT, says she's "devastated" for the local community. She said: "I'm devastated for Laidlaw Memorial Pool and all our users. I'm also devastated for our staff, some of whom have been with us for decades.

"This is a tragedy. It's a tragedy for the staff. It's a tragedy for the town. And I think it's a very short-sighted decision."

The leisure centre is currently in debt of more than £50,000, and only has £20,000 to cover its bills in December 2024. JLFT's last day open to the public is 29 November 2024.

During the discussion in council, councillors voiced their concerns about the financial issues moving forward after already granting £40,000 a few months ago.

The Scottish Borders Council have overspent by £4m for the financial year of 2024-25.

