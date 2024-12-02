A new home has been found for the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory, three years after it was destroyed by fire in the Galloway Forest Park.

The new national astronomical observatory will be located at Clatteringshaws Loch within the Galloway Forest Park.

The observatory is expected to open in late 2026 following a £1.5m redevelopment, creating a number of jobs and volunteering positions.

Proposed plans for the new observatory will see two observing domes, each featuring a large telescope, and a 360° planetarium offering immersive educational shows and night-sky simulations installed.

The location was selected due to the exceptional quality of the dark night skies overhead and its accessibility. Credit: Daniel Wilcox Photography.

The site, which was previously the Clatteringshaws Visitor Centre, was purchased with the help of £200k of grant funding from South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) and support during the process from the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA).

Anthony Daye, South of Scotland Enterprise, said: “We are delighted to have supported SDSO with the purchase of the site for its new astronomical observatory. With the South of Scotland now the country’s Natural Capital Innovation Zone, and SOSE also launching a new Space Strategy this year, the development of an astronomical observatory is an example of how we can we use natural resources for the benefit of the region.

"These opportunities extend to tourism, with the planned observatory adding another visitor offering to the already fantastic tourism sector we have in the South of Scotland.”

The location was selected due to the exceptional quality of the dark night skies overhead and its accessibility, helping more people experience Scotland’s only Gold Tier Dark Sky Park.

The former observatory opened in 2012 near Dalmellington in Ayrshire on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park but was destroyed in a fire on 23 June 2021. A return to the former site was ruled out last year following a feasibility study due to poor accessibility, lack of utilities and security concerns.

The site was previously home to the Clatteringshaws Visitor Centre. Credit: Daniel Wilcox Photography.

Once completed the space will offer educational spaces, an exhibition area, a gift shop and a café. With the planned telescope equipment, visitors will be able to see numerous nebulae, star clusters and galaxies, which are difficult or impossible to view from urban or light polluted skies.

The observatory will also be well placed to observe transient phenomena like meteor showers, aurora, and comets, as well as providing daytime viewing of the sun through specialised solar telescopes.

Marc Charron, Chairman of The Scottish Dark Sky Observatory Board, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have secured the purchase of such a wonderful site on which to create a new astronomical observatory.

"We are determined to create an outstanding facility that will inspire people for generations to come in the wonders to behold in a truly dark night sky.”

The park, which is based near Kircudbright, was designated as Europe’s first ‘gold tier’ Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association in 2009. The area's relatively low population density and low levels of obtrusive artificial light made it an ideal location.

