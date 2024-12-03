Catch up on Representing Border Tuesday 3rd of December

Play Brightcove video

The Health Secretary says Scotland's health service 'cannot continue' as it is, after a damning report warns that without 'urgent' change the NHS is unlikely to be able to meet growing demand. Also tonight, can the Finance Secretary secure support for her budget? And at what price? We speak to the Greens and the Liberal Democrats. And, culture cash crisis - we shine a spotlight on art in the Scottish Borders as the sector calls for more funding.