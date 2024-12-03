Cumberland Council is urging drivers to exercise caution and respect road closure signs after a worker was struck by an HGV wagon and injured.

The authority said the HGV driver ignored clearly marked road closure signs and drove into the worksite at Sebergham Bridge, south of Carlisle.

They have described it as a "reckless" act, which is "completely unacceptable".

The council are reminding motorists that road closures are essential to protect everyone during road improvement works, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and council workers.

Sebergham Bridge was closed for repairs in November, following significant damage to the parapet wall. Credit: Google

In a statement, Cumberland Council said: "To ensure the safety of its staff, the council has implemented a comprehensive three-part strategy to deter abusive and reckless behaviour.

" Large boards featuring images of highway team members and their families remind drivers of the human cost of unsafe actions, select team members now wear bodycams to record breaches of road closures and abusive behaviour, and mobile CCTV and signage cameras are deployed to monitor roadwork areas, capturing any violations or threatening acts.

"The council emphasises that employees deserve a safe working environment, free from threats and intimidation, and warns that any form of abusive behaviour, whether physical or verbal, will result in appropriate legal action. The public are urged to respect all road closure measures and treat staff with respect.

"The Highway Code prohibits driving through roadworks marked by cones or signage. Motorists are reminded to obey temporary speed limits and to look for additional signs with specific instructions.

"Cumberland Council stands united in ensuring the safety of its staff and the public."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...