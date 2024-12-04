Catch up on Representing Border Wednesday 4th of December

Play Brightcove video

The Finance Secretary vows to end the two-child benefit cap, but does the announcement go far enough? Also tonight, as the Scottish Government increases health funding, a warning from doctors that investment must be backed by reform. We dig into what the budget means for those on the lowest incomes, hospitality businesses and the health service with a panel of experts and voices in the South of Scotland. And ask Shona Robison if she has the political support to deliver it.