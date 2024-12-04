Scottish Tapestry Trail to be launched today in the Scottish Borders

The Scottish Tapestry Trail is set to be launched at the Great Tapestry of Scotland in the Scottish Borders today.

The trail showcases the work done by stitchers all across Scotland.

It will be launched by artist Andrew Crummy, who is behind many of Scotland's recent tapestries and Scotland's first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer, who stitched a panel in The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry in honour of nurse Mary Seacole.

Queen Camilla during a visit to The Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels. Credit: PA

Andrew Crummy believes that every stitcher in Scotland has showcased their own skill, story and artistic flair.

The idea was born in 2009 when Andrew was asked to design a tapestry depicting the Battle of Prestonpans and once completed he was asked to do create the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

When the Great Tapestry of Scotland was displayed at the Scottish Parliament in 2013, it drew 2000-5000 visitors a day and led to it being housed permanently in Galashiels.

The aim of the tapestry trail is to encourage more people to take to tapestry and stitching in Scotland and to increaser tourism.

